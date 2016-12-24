Pet of the week: King
Cooking with Diane: Treats for New Year’s parties

Sports

NAZ loses 4th straight, falls to Oklahoma City 101-97

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Phoenix Suns reassigned Derrick Jones Jr. to the Northern Arizona Suns for the third time this season on Friday, Dec. 23. But his presence alone wasn’t enough to boost the hometown NBA Development League team’s fortunes.

December 24, 2016

Opinions

Weeklies editorial cartoon: Dec. 28, 2016

The editorial cartoon in the Dec. 28, 2016 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

December 28, 2016

Features

People & Places: Making a whimsical, bold statement

What started out as an activity to do with children, led Chino Valley resident Gina Graham to discover the inner artist.

December 28, 2016

Life

Chino Valley births, Dec. 28, 2016

Birth announcements in the Dec. 28, 2016 edition of the Chino Valley Review.

December 29, 2016

Obituaries

Obituary: Violet Augusta Anna (Niemuth) (Murphy) Wittbrot

Violet went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 31, 2016 at age 90.

December 29, 2016

CVRNews Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Veterans Day Tribute
Fall Health Care Focus
Fall Sports Preview 2016
Rodeo Tab 2016



Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
THU
05
Square Dance Lessons - New Class begins Sept 8.
Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. Prescott, AZ
View More...
+ Submit Event