Sports
Mortensen, Rock lead Cougars
Chino Valley High’s wrestling squad defeated Payson, 42-36, but lost to Page, 46-28, at the Cougars’ multiple meet on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.January 12, 2017
Opinions
Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 18, 2017
The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 18, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.January 18, 2017
Features
People & Places: Friends, family recall a pillar of Chino Valley
Wes Edmunds, a Chino Valley resident for many years, was a great asset to the community.January 18, 2017
Life
Chino Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017
Birth announcements in the Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 editions of the Chino Valley ReviewJanuary 18, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett
Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett born January 9, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona to Anna Younger Richmond and Louis Everett Richmond passed away November 2, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.January 18, 2017