Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 4, 2017
Cooking with Diane: Mozzarella Chicken Bake

Sports

UConn bests Brown for Desert Classic trophy

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The University of Connecticut captured the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic championship on Saturday, Dec. 31, defeating Brown University, 4-1, to ring in the new year.

January 2, 2017

Opinions

Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 4, 2017

The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 4, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

January 4, 2017

Features

People & Places: Local residents express their hopes for 2017

This past year, 2016, was a very memorable one with both good and bad happenings.

January 4, 2017

Life

Chino Valley births, Dec. 28, 2016

Birth announcements in the Dec. 28, 2016 edition of the Chino Valley Review.

December 29, 2016

Obituaries

Obituary: Margo Hughbanks

Margo Hughbanks, age 64, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 27, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.

January 4, 2017

CVRNews Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Veterans Day Tribute
Fall Health Care Focus
Fall Sports Preview 2016
Rodeo Tab 2016



Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
MON
09
LVQG to Hold Roundtable and Class
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
THU
12
Square Dance Lessons - New Class begins Sept 8.
Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. Prescott, AZ
FRI
13
FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
First Southern Baptist of Chino Valley
FRI
13
FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
View More...
+ Submit Event