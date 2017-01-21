Sports
Cougars beat River Valley in 3A West region matchup
CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley High’s boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game skid in 3A West region action, defeating River Valley, 71-56, on Friday night, Jan. 20.January 21, 2017
Opinions
Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017
The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 25, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.January 25, 2017
Features
People & Places: Chino Valley won’t be the same without Birdie
Norma Jean Bennett, better known as “Birdie” from Birdie and Sons Barber Shop here in Chino Valley, was a pillar of our community.January 25, 2017
Life
Chino Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017
Birth announcements in the Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 editions of the Chino Valley ReviewJanuary 18, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett
Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett born January 9, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona to Anna Younger Richmond and Louis Everett Richmond passed away November 2, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.January 18, 2017