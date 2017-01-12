Sports
Mortensen, Rock lead Cougars
Chino Valley High’s wrestling squad defeated Payson, 42-36, but lost to Page, 46-28, at the Cougars’ multiple meet on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.January 12, 2017
Opinions
Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 11, 2017
The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 11, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.January 11, 2017
Features
People & Places: Pioneer clothing gets a modern touch
Pioneer women of America worked hard and had to craft all their clothing not only for themselves but for their families.January 11, 2017
Life
Chino Valley births, Dec. 28, 2016
Birth announcements in the Dec. 28, 2016 edition of the Chino Valley Review.December 29, 2016
Obituaries
Obituary: Margo Hughbanks
Margo Hughbanks, age 64, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 27, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.January 4, 2017