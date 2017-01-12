Ask the Contractor: Tru-Stone an alternative to...
Cooking with Diane: Hawaiian Coffee Cake

Sports

Mortensen, Rock lead Cougars

Chino Valley High’s wrestling squad defeated Payson, 42-36, but lost to Page, 46-28, at the Cougars’ multiple meet on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.

January 12, 2017

Opinions

Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 18, 2017

The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 18, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

January 18, 2017

Features

People & Places: Friends, family recall a pillar of Chino Valley

Wes Edmunds, a Chino Valley resident for many years, was a great asset to the community.

January 18, 2017

Life

Chino Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017

Birth announcements in the Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 editions of the Chino Valley Review

January 18, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett

Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett born January 9, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona to Anna Younger Richmond and Louis Everett Richmond passed away November 2, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.

January 18, 2017

CVRNews Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Veterans Day Tribute
Fall Health Care Focus
Fall Sports Preview 2016
Rodeo Tab 2016



Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
THU
26
Square Dance Lessons - New Class begins Sept 8.
Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. Prescott, AZ
View More...
+ Submit Event