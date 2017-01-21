Chino Valley Police report: Jan. 25, 2017
Cougars beat River Valley in 3A West region matchup

CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley High’s boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game skid in 3A West region action, defeating River Valley, 71-56, on Friday night, Jan. 20.

January 21, 2017

Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017

The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 25, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

January 25, 2017

People & Places: Chino Valley won’t be the same without Birdie

Norma Jean Bennett, better known as “Birdie” from Birdie and Sons Barber Shop here in Chino Valley, was a pillar of our community.

January 25, 2017

Chino Valley births, Jan. 18, 2017

Birth announcements in the Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 editions of the Chino Valley Review

January 18, 2017

Obituary: Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett

Birdie Norma Jean Richmond Bennett born January 9, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona to Anna Younger Richmond and Louis Everett Richmond passed away November 2, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.

January 18, 2017

