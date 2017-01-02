Sports
UConn bests Brown for Desert Classic trophy
PRESCOTT VALLEY – The University of Connecticut captured the 2016 Desert Hockey Classic championship on Saturday, Dec. 31, defeating Brown University, 4-1, to ring in the new year.January 2, 2017
Opinions
Weeklies editorial cartoon: Jan. 4, 2017
The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 4, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.January 4, 2017
Features
People & Places: Local residents express their hopes for 2017
This past year, 2016, was a very memorable one with both good and bad happenings.January 4, 2017
Life
Chino Valley births, Dec. 28, 2016
Birth announcements in the Dec. 28, 2016 edition of the Chino Valley Review.December 29, 2016
Obituaries
Obituary: Margo Hughbanks
Margo Hughbanks, age 64, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on December 27, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona.January 4, 2017