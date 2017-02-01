Sports
Chino wrestlers place second at Quad City Cup
Despite winning seven of 14 matches, Chino Valley High’s wrestling team fell just short of defeating Prescott High, which repeated as Legler Quad-City Cup champions this past Friday night, Jan. 27.February 1, 2017
Opinions
Weeklies editorial cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017
The editorial cartoon in the Feb. 1, 2017 editions of the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.February 1, 2017
Features
People & Places: Cooking up something special at Chino High
Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a great class that is offered at Chino Valley High School.February 1, 2017
Life
Chino Valley births, Feb. 1, 2017
Birth announcements in the Feb. 1, 2017 edition of the Chino Valley Review.February 1, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Rosemary Riddle
Rosemary Riddle, age 84, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away Jan. 29, 2017, in Prescott.February 1, 2017