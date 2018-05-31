'Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ event supports fight against breast cancer again this year

The roughest, toughest cowboys in the west will once again prove they’re “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” as the Prescott’s Frontier Days Rodeo hosts the 11th annual event to raise money to fight breast cancer at its performance on Monday, July 2.

That’s the night the participants — and many spectators — will be wearing their best western shirts, T-shirts, and any other apparel that comes in pink.

Leading up to the annual “pink” rodeo performance will be the annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraising dinner, which will take place on Saturday, June 2, at the Mackin Building on the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

The June 2 dinner helps to raise money for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign, as does the rodeo event, where you’ll find goodies such as pink ribbon hat stickers, jelly bracelets, bandanas, hats, T-shirts, tank tops, and jackets.

“We have a booth there (at the rodeo) and all the merchandise we sell, all of that money stays in Yavapai County,” said Chairwoman Denine Graff.

“We work with the Oncology Department at Yavapai Regional Medical Center and they let us know their needs.”

Since 2008, the local campaign has donated over $40,000 to benefit area cancer patients. The money is used to buy gift cards for those in treatment so they can buy gas to get to appointments, prescriptions or food as well as help cover the costs of free mammograms for those in need, she said.

For $30 per person, attendees at the 5 p.m. dinner will receive a meal prepared by Chef Chris Fisher of Cast Iron Gourmet Catering.

Local radio personality Ken Byers will host the evening, and it will include a silent and live auction with dozens of items.

Some examples include a 14-carat gold bracelet that has rubies, garnets, and pink sapphires, from Raskins Jewelers; a hand-quilted Western boot quilt; and suite tickets to the Turquoise Circuit Rodeo at the Prescott Valley Event Center in October.

Tickets are available at the Rodeo Grounds office, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott, or call 928-445-3103, but, Graff said, there are only about 50 tickets left.

The 2018 Frontier Days Rodeo is set to begin on Thursday, June 28, and run through Wednesday, July 4.