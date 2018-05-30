Stabbed, shot mailbox is missing; artist offers reward

First it was stabbed, shot and left for dead by email, now it’s missing.

Corey Ellis, the artist behind the sculpture depicting a stabbed and shot mailbox stating its killer was email, said the piece was stolen Saturday, May 26. He put it out in the morning and went to pick it up when it was getting dark, Ellis said.

“I had it out in front of Sergio’s (Tires),” he said. “When I went to go pick it up in the evening … it was gone.”

The sign depicting a speech bubble allowing the mailbox to say its assailant was email was still there, Ellis said.

He’s spoken to the Chino Valley Police Department and has filed a police report, he said, noting that nobody with the town picked up the sculpture. Additionally, Ellis said he had a specific agreement with the owners of Sergio’s Tires allowing him to put the sculpture on their property.

There is a reward for any information leading to the recovery of the mailbox, he said. If someone knows what happened, they can contact him at info.coreyellisart.com, Ellis said.

The Chino Valley Review was unable to reach the Chino Valley Police Department to verify the police report.