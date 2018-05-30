Council nixes wall in rezoning request; calls for other type of light, sound barrier

Though the Chino Valley Town Council unanimously approved a minor general plan amendment, changing 1460 W. Road 4 North to Commercial/Multi-Family Residential, there was some division over the condition of a six-foot wall along the west side of the property in the rezoning portion.

In a 5-1 vote, council members adopted the rezoning with all conditions by the Planning & Zoning Commission except for the six-foot wall, but instead directed the applicant work with Development Services to use fencing and landscaping to provide a barrier of light and sound.

Homeowners adjacent to the property have been concerned that additional traffic and land use intensity could create light and noise that conflicts with their properties and lifestyle, which is the reason the wall was asked for, said Development Services Director Jason Sanks.

Councilmember Cloyce Kelly voiced his approval for the wall: “If you look at it, the reason is those homes are in close proximity to that property line where the curve in the road for the exit to the left as we’re looking at it would present nights at light and traffic to the two residents there. The request is to get a wall there that would control the noise as well as the lights at night.”

Chino Valley resident Robert Schoon said at the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday, May 1, that he’d like a wall. Schoon was also at the council’s meeting Tuesday, May 22, and said the request for the wall is because the property, known as the Windmill House, is a commercial property next to residential property and the property owners are adding an additional road for traffic.

There are plants in the area but they haven’t been maintained and won’t block noise or light from additional traffic, Schoon said. A wall would be permanent and wouldn’t require any maintenance in the future.

However, Vice Mayor Lon Turner said there isn’t a requirement for block walls in any other part of Chino Valley along any other roadway and didn’t see a need to start now.

“Anybody who lives on a corner lot anywhere in Chino Valley, if a car turns by, the lights go up their driveway,” Turner said. “I don’t see a difference here, this is just going to be another town road so I’m not really for making that mandatory for anybody doing a one-acre plot like this.”

Kelly noted there are about 15 one-acre lots and the traffic volume would be quite a bit heavier.

Tony Cordovana, representative for the applicant La Vacara Trust, also requested the block wall be removed as a condition. They want to use landscaping instead, Cordovana said.

“We can address those concerns with those neighbors … with the landscaping and with landscape fencing versus a solid six-foot wall for that many feet,” he said. “We’re not saying we don’t want to work with the neighbors, we definitely do.”

They’ve also proposed straightening out the driveway to Road 4 North rather than having a curve where cars drive toward the adjacent properties, Cordovana said.



Kelly voted against the motion and Councilman Jack Miller was absent.