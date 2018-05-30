We really liked this dish, and using the French fries instead of sliced potatoes gave it a new twist.

Served with a green salad or a dish of fruit, makes a great dinner.

Ham, Potato & Pea Casserole

Ingredients:

1 package frozen french fries

1 package frozen peas

1 1/2 cups ham (chopped)

1 can cream of celery soup

1 cup milk

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup French Fried Onions

Instructions:

Butter a 9x13 baking dish. First, put a layer of French fries in the bottom of the dish, then put a layer of peas, followed by a layer of chopped ham.

Mix the soup and milk together and pour over the ingredients, sprinkle cheese over the top, then sprinkle with French-fried onions.

Bake uncovered for 40 minutes at 375 degrees.