Cooking with Diane: Ham, Potato &amp; Pea Casserole

This week’s recipe is for Ham, Potato & Pea Casserole. To view Diane’s previous recipes, visit CVRNews.com and type Cooking with Diane in the upper-right archive search. In the past year, the Review has published more than 50 of her recipes. (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy photo)

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: May 30, 2018 6 a.m.

    • We really liked this dish, and using the French fries instead of sliced potatoes gave it a new twist.

    Served with a green salad or a dish of fruit, makes a great dinner.

    Ham, Potato & Pea Casserole

    Ingredients:

    1 package frozen french fries

    1 package frozen peas

    1 1/2 cups ham (chopped)

    1 can cream of celery soup

    1 cup milk

    1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

    1 cup French Fried Onions

    Instructions:

    Butter a 9x13 baking dish. First, put a layer of French fries in the bottom of the dish, then put a layer of peas, followed by a layer of chopped ham.

    Mix the soup and milk together and pour over the ingredients, sprinkle cheese over the top, then sprinkle with French-fried onions.

    Bake uncovered for 40 minutes at 375 degrees.

