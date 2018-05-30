Chino Valley’s fiscal future looks healthy

Editor’s Note – This is the final installment in a series of articles examining the financial health of the Town of Chino Valley.

How much is each department getting? The Chino Valley Town Council passed its Tentative Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19 at its meeting Tuesday, May 22, and it is set to adopt the Final Budget on Tuesday, June 26, after a public hearing. Following is a breakdown as to what each department consists of and what their tentative budgets are for the next fiscal year. The amount the department received for 2017-18 are in parenthesis. • Mayor and Council – $50,200 ($40,700) • Town Manager – $383,500 ($313,000) • Municipal Court – $275,9000 ($279,400) • Prosecutor’s Office – $119,800 ($116,100) • Town Clerk – $247,600 ($193,800) • Human Resources – $252,200 ($233,000) • Finance (including Information Technology & Management Information Systems) – $648,500 ($641,600) • Development Services (including planning, building & customer service) – $696,200 ($632,800) • Police (including Animal Control) – $3,547,800 ($3,303,300) • Community Services (including recreation, library, senior center, parks maintenance, & aquatics center) – $1,514,200 ($1,405,900) • Public Works/Engineering (including facilities maintenance, fleet maintenance, water enterprise, wastewater enterprise & roads ) – $7,818,700 ($6,985,900) • Non departmental – $$1,325,000 ($1,127,500)

Looking forward to the next fiscal year, Chino Valley continues to look quite fiscally healthy, said Finance Director Joe Duffy after the Town Council’s adoption of a tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19.

For 2018-19, the Town of Chino Valley has a budget of $24,591,400.

Chino Valley’s town code stipulates that its reserves need to be at a certain level and right now, they’re fully funded and healthy, Duffy said. As such, the town can spend the money it’s bringing in each year.

There’s a lot of construction related revenue, but the staff isn’t betting that it is going to continue year after year, Duffy said. As such, the money isn’t going to ongoing expenses and construction related revenues the town receives in 2018-19 will be spent in 2019-20, he said.



“We didn’t budget to have an increase in those revenues next year. The reality is they probably will be pretty strong,” Duffy said. “We’re not spending the money until it’s in the bank. The construction related revenues that we receive this year, we’ll plan for projects for the next year.”

In her budget message, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman wrote that the projects being paid for by the construction revenue are things that have spent several years listed as not having the money available.

They provide a benefit to the community, Grittman wrote. Some of the projects chosen were put on the town’s five-year plan, meaning it was set aside for when the money to do them would be available in the future, Duffy said.

FIREWORKS, ANNIVERSARY & PARKS

Some of those items include an additional $7,000 for fireworks; $10,000 for the town’s 50th anniversary celebration; $125,000 for new Memory Park Restrooms, $100,000 for a document management project that would possibly allow the town to go paperless in the future; $300,000 for ballfield lighting at Community Center Park; $40,000 for sewer line maintenance; $325,000 for Community Development Block Grants allowing for paving in Chino Meadows; and $46,000 for cameras for the police officers with an additional $17,000 per year annual expense.

“It’s a one-time thing where we spend about $46,000 up front to get all the cameras, we’re using Taser as our company, and we also have annual expense keeping all the data in the Cloud,” Duffy said. “You’ve got officers running around with cameras, there’s a lot of data that has to be saved.”

Previously the General Fund had been charging overhead expenses to the Highway User Revenue Fund but this year the town is eliminating that, he said. The goal is to put more money on the roads, Duffy said.

The rest of the budget looks similar to the budget for 2017-18, Grittman wrote in her message.

“…revenues have been optimistic but we retain our conservative and cautious approach to finances,” she wrote. “The town continues to provide more detail in its department budgets, offering opportunities for people to compare our community to others within the great state of Arizona or elsewhere.”

The Tentative Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19 can be viewed online at https://www.chinoaz.net/198/Financial-Reports. A public hearing is set for Tuesday, June 26, before the Town Council members adopt the Final Budget for 2018-19.

While it’s not possible to ever have enough money and though there will always be needs that can’t be met, Chino Valley continues to be stable, doing the best it can with what it has, Duffy said.

Should the economy take another downturn in the future, like it did during the Great Recession, Chino Valley is going to be fine and not go through the rocky road it did last time, he said.

“Chino survived, it was tough,” Duffy said. “We’re in a very healthy position right now. Hopefully we can stay there for a while.”