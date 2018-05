Chino Valley High School Class of 2018 earns total of $1.4 million in scholarship offers

The following scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors of Chino Valley High School, according to school officials. Seniors in the Class of 2018 received a total of $1.4 million in scholarship offers.

Scholarship Student Name Award

ASU Merit Jeannine Skousen

Academic Achievement Tyler Plumb $2,000

Academic Achievement Fabiola Gomez $9,000

Academic Achievement Grace Gecha $2,000

Provost Seth Riner $8,000

Provost Chase Call $8,000

Dean Ethen Christie $6,000

Dean Keigan Willingham $6,000

Dean Paige Achten $6,000

President Alaina Rowitsch $6,024

Scholastic Micaela Ledgerwood $1,000

University Kylee Tiedeman $3,000

Lumberjack Scholars Award Paige Achten $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Chase Call $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Savannah Crowder $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Kaelyn Darst $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Wyatt Dodds $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Fabiola Gomez $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Lauren Joseph $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Cerena Lopez $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Trevor Ludwig $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Alexis Mastin $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Paul Mayoral $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Mya Pullins $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Seth Riner $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Brian Santizo $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Felicity Stickrod $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Amanda Ward $10,038

Lumberjack Scholars Award Sophia Davis-Babb $10,038

President’s Scholarship James Goulding $7,000

President’s Scholarship Darin Kim $7,000

President’s Scholarship Taylor Knippenberg $7,000

President’s Scholarship Cameron Morgan $7,000

President’s Scholarship Ty Snyder $7,000

President’s Scholarship Rebecca Tupper $7,000

President’s Scholarship Hannah Valley $7,000

President’s Scholarship Keigan Willingham $7,000

Dean’s Scholarship McKenzie Clark $4,000

Dean’s Scholarship Jocelyn Valley $4,000

Wildcat Excellence Award Codie Dickinson $3,000

Scholarship Student Name Award

Wildcat Excellence Award Tyler Plumb $3,000

Antelope Scholarship Codie Dickinson $3,750

Antelope Scholarship Matthew Rios-Jakeway $3,750

Chancellor Scholarship Keigan Willingham $9,750

Dean Scholarship Lorena Camargo $5,750

Dean Scholarship Ethen Christie $5,750

Provost Scholarship Taylor Knippenberg $6,750

DeRhodes Dolan Scholarship Ryan Hadley $1,000

Education NOW! Scholarship Trevor Kuntze $2,500

Education NOW! Scholarship Elizabeth Putman $2,500

Education NOW! Scholarship Codie Jo Dickinson $2,500

Education NOW! Scholarship Cameron Bartling $2,500

Education NOW! Scholarship Heather Salma $2,500

Denise Pearson Scholarship Ryan Hadley $3,000

Cerena Lopez $4,000

Rocky Rodriguez $4,000

Brian Santizo $4,000

Sodexo School Scholarship Ben Montgomery & Jerry McCaughey

Sodexo School Scholarship Athena Bond $1,000

Sodexo School Scholarship Mya Pullins $1,000

Chino Valley Chamber Scholar Mya Pullins $1,000

Wyatt Dodds $500

Lorena Carmargo $250

Cerena Lopez $250

Lt Col Lynne Holliday &

Capt. James McInery Memorial

Scholarship Lauren Thompson $500

Prescott Frontier Days

Community Service Foundation Rocky Rodriguez $500

Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s

Posse Scholarship Amanda Ward $500

Codie Dickinson $1,000

Rocky Rodriguez $1,000

Brian Santizo $1,000

Wyatt Dodds $1,000

Yavapai Cowbelles Scholarship Rocky Rodriguez $1,000

Bailey Kimball $500

Arizona’s Cattle Growers Bailey Kimball $1,000

American Legion Auxiliary Kaelyn Darst $500

Alexis Mastin $500

Kiwanis Club of Prescott Alexis Mastin $1,000

Rocky Rodriguez $1,000

Olsen’s Grain Scholarship Rocky Rodriguez $500

Bailey Kimball $500

Ira & Mary Lou Fulton Arizona

Prescott Scholarship Chase Call $1,000

University of Jamestown, N.D.

Football Scholarship Colton Sandberg $14,000

Estrella Mountain Community College

Cross Country Scholarship David Gehman $1,300

David Ludwig Memorial Scholarship

Eastern Wyoming College Todd (TJ) Murphy $2,256

Scholarship Student Name Award

Black & Gold E. Wyoming Todd (TJ) Murphy $300

Livestock Judging Scholarship

Eastern Wyoming College Todd (TJ) Murphy $500

Livestock Showing Scholarship

Eastern Wyoming College Todd (TJ) Murphy $500

Bill Fain Memorial Scholarship Amanda Ward $1,000

Elks Lodge Most Valuable

Student Award Keigan Willingham $1,555

Craig & Sandi Brown CVHS

Agriculture Scholarship Cerena Lopez $500

ACTEAZ Scholarship Cerena Lopez $1,000

SME Education Foundation Chapter 27

Phoenix Scholarship Alaina Rowitsch $700

SME Education Foundation - E. Wayne Kay

Undergraduate Scholarship Alaina Rowitsch $1,200

Editor’s note — Not all scholarship offers and their details were available at press time.