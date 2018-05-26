Yavapai’s Ryan Cougill selected to USA Junior College National Baseball Team

PRESCOTT — Yavapai College baseball head coach Ryan Cougill has been selected to be a part of the coaching staff for the USA Junior College National Baseball Team, the school officially announced Friday afternoon.

Cougill will assist head coach Doug Wren from Tyler Junior College. Sam Temple of Hinds Community College (Mississippi) will also be an assistant along with athletic trainer Eddy McGuire of Tyler.

Historically, coaches that have recently won a national championship, or have consistently qualified for the NJCAA World Series, are asked to serve on the staff.

Cougill led the Roughriders to their fourth national title in 2016. The NJCAA National Baseball team returns to the National Baseball Congress World Series this summer for the 84th annual event Aug. 1 through Aug. 11 in Wichita, Kansas. The team will be comprised of 26 players who will look to improve on their fourth place finish in 2016, and will begin practice July 25 at Tyler Junior College in Texas.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.