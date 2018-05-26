Andrews named Embry-Riddle’s first men’s golf All-American

PRESCOTT — The NAIA officially announced its All-American team for the 2017-18 season and Embry-Riddle senior Matt Andrews was awarded third-team honors Thursday morning.

Andrews is the university’s first All-American for men’s golf in program history.

The Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native recently played in the 2018 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships, and earned his third career All-Cal Pac team honor in April. He finished fourth overall at the 2018 Cal Pac Championships.

He led the Eagles this season with a stroke average of 72.7 and finished top five in five tournaments this past season, including winning Embry-Riddle’s co-ed event in the fall.

Andrews won back-to-back Cal Pac Player of the Year awards as a sophomore and junior, and is a two-time NAIA Daktronics Scholar Athlete.

