AIA to add girls wrestling to sports lineup for 2018-19

State championship girls wrestling could come to Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced earlier this week it would add girls wrestling to the winter sports season for the upcoming 2018-19 school year.

The state’s high school sports association announced the addition May 21 after the executive board voted to include the emerging sport to its lineup.

“This is a positive move for the AIA and for all female wrestlers throughout the state,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “It’s another opportunity for student-athletes to compete, which will also help the sport grow.”

Girls wrestling would take place during the winter season and conclude with a bracketed individual championship tournament in conjunction with the boys wrestling state finals, which is typically held every year at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

With girls wrestling as part of its interscholastic roster, Arizona joins an elite group of less than 10 states to offer the sport as a championship event. The number of individual participants per weight class will depend on the number of qualifiers from regular season tournaments, according to a press release.