Embry-Riddle women’s golf takes 9th at nationals

Williams ties for 52nd after finishing 1 stroke away from title in 2017

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After finishing second overall at the NAIA Golf National Championships a year ago, Embry-Riddle took ninth overall this year with a 91-over par 955 during the four-day event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Junior Elle Carlson turned in the top card for Embry-Riddle, finishing Friday with a 6-over par 78 to give her a 238 total, good enough for 36th overall.

Trae Jones, a senior, finished tied for 43rd with a 240 (+24), while 2017 national runner-up Jessica Williams was tied for 52nd with a 243 (+27). Nicole Lopes also finished 27-over par, while Megan Hessil was tied for 78th with a 252 (+36).

