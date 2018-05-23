Town constantly maintains pool to prep for season

The pool at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center opens for the season Friday, May 25, and efforts to get it ready for the season have been occurring all year long, staff says.

“There’s maintenance that goes into it on a daily, weekly, monthly basis,” said Assistant Community Services Director Cyndi Thomas. “That’s as little as ensuring water quality to making sure pumps and filters and heaters and all the other gadgets on the inside work.”

The Community Services department is also fortunate to partner with the utilities department which takes care of all the mechanical and maintenance needs, she said.

Additionally, as the season nears, the town works on hiring staff such as lifeguards, pool managers, cashiers and swim instructors, Thomas said. This year, the town hired about 25 people, said Recreation Coordinator Hailey Byrd.

It’s been a pretty good year so far regarding maintenance and there hasn’t had to be any major replacements, Byrd said.

The maintenance doesn’t stop once the pool opens either, Thomas said. There’s still daily maintenance, some of which is behind the scenes, she said. Water quality is checked every hour and adjustments are made as needed, Thomas said.

Open season starts Memorial Day weekend, where the pool is expected to see about 500 to 700 people over the entire weekend, she said. That number grows over the whole season as people come in for open swim, the aquafit program, the lap swim and swim lessons, Thomas said, noting new additions to the schedule such as a parent-tot and family time swim in the evenings as well as a Saturday swim lesson.

Recently, the Chino Valley Town Council approved raising admission rates to the pool. Rates are free for children 2 and under, $3 for youth ages 3-17, $4 for adults ages 18-54, $3 for seniors ages 55 and older and $14 for a family up to five people. As for season passes, it’s free for children ages 2 and under, $85 for youth ages 3-17, $140 for adults ages 18-54, $85 for seniors ages 55 and older and $225 for a family up to five people.

However, while the rates have gone up, the sessions have been eliminated and the pool is available for open swim from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Byrd said she hopes having one session will mean better attendance.

“We raised prices a little bit, but now people instead of getting three hours of swim time, they have five hours,” she said. “They get a little more bang for their buck.”

Thomas said she believes having one session will make for a more user-friendly pool season.

The Chino Valley Aquatic Center is located at 1516 N. Road 1 East. The season ends Sunday, Aug. 12. For a full schedule, visit https://www.chinoaz.net/444/Chino-Valley-Aquatic-Center.