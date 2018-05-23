Roads & Streets Subcommittee continues looking at funding options

The Chino Valley Roads & Streets Subcommittee is still looking at funding options to pay for roads and street maintenance.

At its meeting in March, the subcommittee considered a few options including a sales tax increase, a property tax restricted to the roads or a bond. At its meeting Tuesday, May 14, Committee Member Ron Romley said the town would have a hard time selling a property tax and a sales tax would be a definite no.

“We’re already the highest one in the tri-city area,” Romely said of sales taxes. “The bond issue or some other way of doing it is probably the most logical thing that we could get passed.”

Councilman Corey Mendoza brought up another option at the Tuesday meeting, stating that at this point, Chino Valley is growing as is the revenue from sales tax. It’s possible to see just how much each year the town is getting in sales tax and is able to put into the general fund for the roads, Mendoza said. That would be a wait and see kind of thing, he said.

If the chosen avenue is a property tax, that would mean asking people who live within the borders of Chino Valley to pay for the citizens who use the town’s roads but live outside of its borders, said Councilman Jack Miller. It would be good though because a lot of people who live in Chino work and shop in Prescott and don’t really support the town through sales tax, Miller said.

“…which is their right, don’t get me wrong, and property tax would kind of give us a little bit of that income, but we would be asking for half of them to pay for all of them,” he said.” I don’t know if a bond can include that portion of the county.”

Before the subcommittee can make any kind of decision, it needs to get some figures as to what the town is making in regards to sales tax and figure out a percentage that would work, Romley said. Mendoza said he’d get Finance Director Joe Duffy to be a part of the next meeting to give some solid information in that regard. After which, the subcommittee can send a recommendation to council, Mendoza said.