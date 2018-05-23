Pet of the Week: Norman

Woof, woof, my name is Norman! I am an approximately 5 1/2 year old Labrador Retriever mix. I came to the shelter as a stray and super skinny. I am starting to put some weight on, but it may take time to get to where I need to be. The shelter staff report that I am very loving, walk pretty nicely on a leash, seem to be friendly with other dogs, and most likely good with kids. I come to you fully housetrained, and with love to give. An active home would be ideal for me. I love my walks! Please stop by the shelter and meet me!