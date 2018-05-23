Looking forward, Chino Valley High School seniors look back

Their future lies before them.

Tonight is the night. Wednesday, May 23, Chino Valley High School seniors will don their caps and gowns, walk out into the Prescott Valley Event Center and graduate high school. Everything they’ve done in school up until now has led to this point and every person in the Class of 2018 has plans for their future, has memories, has advice.

The Chino Valley Review was able to speak with four of those seniors.

Alaina Rowitsch

What are your plans? Attending Arizona State University for electrical engineering and then receive a master’s in education.

What’s your fondest memory of high school? Student council, being able to serve my peers, my community and being able to make a difference in people’s lives.

Any advice to incoming freshmen? Try everything. Until you find a place you feel like you belong and you feel like you’re contributing to the school.

Cerena Lopez

What are your plans? Attending Northern Arizona University for hotel and restaurant management

What’s your fondest memory of high school? Being in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America … has helped me to be the better person I am today.

Any advice to incoming freshmen? Be involved, not to sit on the sidelines. That is what’s going to make your high school experience memorable and give you memories after graduation.

Colton Sandberg

What are your plans? Going to North Dakota and attending the University of Jamestown to play football and studying mechanical engineering

What’s your fondest memory of high school? In my sophomore year, playing football. After going 0-10, we went 4-6. It was a great turnaround for us and felt amazing.

Any advice to incoming freshmen? Don’t be shy, take advantage of all given opportunities.

Chase Call

What are your plans? Attending Northern Arizona University for mechanical engineering

What’s your fondest memory of high school? Hanging out with my friends and taking my JTED class, learning about engineering

Any advice to incoming freshman? It gets better