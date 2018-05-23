Local Sports in Brief: Mile High day camp set for June 4-6 in Prescott

Mile High day camp set for June 4-6 in Prescott

The Mile High Baseball School Day Camp is scheduled to take place on the campus of Yavapai College on June 4-6 in Prescott. Participants will receive instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy and games. Players will be placed in groups matching their age and ability to maximize the learning experience. Campers will get instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. This camp is for players between the ages of 5 and 12. The camp will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. each day. The fee is $75 with an additional $10 charge for late registration. The camp capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, contact Yavapai assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, or email kyle.wise@yc.edu.