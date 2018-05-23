Letter: Summer

Editor:

School is almost out and dummer is right around the corner. Our summer program starts on May 30, this year and goes until July 25. Be sure and come by the Chino Valley Public Library and pick up your summer packets. There are a lot of things planned—magicians, jugglers, science, music, balloon artist and Supersillest is back with us this year every Wednesday, except for the 4th of July.

Self Club starts on May 31 with a lot of great programs. It is open to all special needs and their families. All ages are welcome.



Darlene Westcott

Chino Valley