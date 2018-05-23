Cooking with Diane: ‘Lemon Honey Fruit Salad’

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: May 23, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • We always have a variety of fresh fruit as they come into season so this refreshing colorful fruit salad is a perfect dish for those summer cookouts.

    “Lemon Honey Fruit” Salad

    1 up fresh strawberries (sliced)

    1 cup blackberries

    1 cup red grapes

    2 kiwi (chopped)

    1 cup fresh raspberries(cut in half)

    1/2 cup pineapple chunks

    “Honey Lemon Sauce”

    1/4 cup honey

    2 teaspoons lemon zest

    2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

    Whisk ingredients together , then pour over mix fruit and chill for 1 hour before serving.

