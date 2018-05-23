Cooking with Diane: ‘Lemon Honey Fruit Salad’

We always have a variety of fresh fruit as they come into season so this refreshing colorful fruit salad is a perfect dish for those summer cookouts.

“Lemon Honey Fruit” Salad

1 up fresh strawberries (sliced)

1 cup blackberries

1 cup red grapes

2 kiwi (chopped)

1 cup fresh raspberries(cut in half)

1/2 cup pineapple chunks

“Honey Lemon Sauce”

1/4 cup honey

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Whisk ingredients together , then pour over mix fruit and chill for 1 hour before serving.