Cooking with Diane: ‘Lemon Honey Fruit Salad’

We always have a variety of fresh fruit as they come into season so this refreshing colorful fruit salad is a perfect dish for those summer cookouts.
“Lemon Honey Fruit” Salad
1 up fresh strawberries (sliced)
1 cup blackberries
1 cup red grapes
2 kiwi (chopped)
1 cup fresh raspberries(cut in half)
1/2 cup pineapple chunks
“Honey Lemon Sauce”
1/4 cup honey
2 teaspoons lemon zest
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Whisk ingredients together , then pour over mix fruit and chill for 1 hour before serving.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK