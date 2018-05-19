Obituary: Edward Palmer

  • Originally Published: May 19, 2018 6:02 a.m.

    • Edward Palmer, 88, a long time resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, born September 16, 1929 in Maywood, Indiana, passed peacefully in his sleep, after a long illness, on May 10, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Louise Palmer; his two sons and daughter, Errin Palmer, Bruce Palmer, and Regina Palmer-Smith. He also leaves behind his best buddy, Smokey, as well as numerous grand and great grandchildren.

    No services will be held at this time.

    Information provided by survivors.

    More like this story




    MOST READ
    Homicidal Poiseoning