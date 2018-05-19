Obituary: Edward Palmer

Edward Palmer, 88, a long time resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, born September 16, 1929 in Maywood, Indiana, passed peacefully in his sleep, after a long illness, on May 10, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Louise Palmer; his two sons and daughter, Errin Palmer, Bruce Palmer, and Regina Palmer-Smith. He also leaves behind his best buddy, Smokey, as well as numerous grand and great grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Information provided by survivors.