40th annual Home & Garden show is Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19

The 40th Annual Yavapai County Contractors Association Home and Garden Show will get underway this weekend at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 North Main St.

The event is free and open to the public, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 20.

Homeowners can meet with local experts, receive professional advice and find everything needed for home improvement, remodeling, decorating, landscaping, painting, outdoor pavers, spa relaxation, windows, HVAC, and the list goes on as they say.

Where else can a homeowner meet so many vendors under one roof? The YCCA Home & Garden Show has a wide variety of exhibits with merchandise, product demonstrations and interior and exterior vignettes. With a combination of new products and expert advice from the pros, the show inspires homeowners with countless ideas on enhancing home comfort and functionality, as well as its aesthetic appeal and overall value.

The home show aims to provide consumers with an innovative marketplace, to shop with confidence, compare prices, find the latest in technology and one-of-a-kind items and get inspired to create their dream homes.

As the executive director of YCCA, I assure you, this will be the best home show we have ever had. It’s a great place to pick up knowledge and meet people who you need to get the job done, and YCCA loves bringing the community together with local industry partners.

As Yavapai County grows, the important role of the Yavapai County Contractors Association becomes evermore prevalent, and we take our responsibility seriously. Our contractors are licensed, reputable companies, and we refer gladly. Call our office — 928-778-0040 — with your questions.



The mission of the YCCA is to manage a local construction industry association that transfers and promotes education, safety, political action, services and networking for the benefit of its members and the communities of Yavapai County.

The home show will also include a large number of outdoor vendors, including all-terrain vehicles, tree trimmers/climbing companies, decorative rock, local nursey representatives, our favorite YEI team, spas, equipment dealers, Tuff Shed and ARMOUR K9 Protection dogs. For the second year, local jurisdictional representatives — from the City of Prescott, Town of Prescott Valley, Yavapai County and Town of Chino Valley — will be attending the home show, so bring your questions for them.



Newbies to the home show include Rafter Eleven. Dawn Wasowicz will be there with her talent for aged balsamic vinegars, flavored olive oils and terrific wines. Come for a tasting and meet her! The Rafter Eleven booth is in the concourse by the main entrance.



Also plan to meet Dana Weary of Weary Chiropractic and Precision Fitness and learn about the Bod Pod and body fat. Meet her and see the Bob Pod, too, in Booth 26.



The team from JT’s septic will also be at the show, so bring those septic-tank questions to JT’s in booths 99-100.



Healthy water -- we have it at the home show -- at the Ultra Water Bar, Booth 8. Sample, taste and find out about quality water.



Need bedspreads, draperies? They’re at the home show. Meet the lovely Jana Bridges with Blind Brothers Arizona, booths 133-134.



We also have a large number of political candidates attending. Stop by to personally meet the folks who want to represent you and Yavapai County. They are all located in the Concourse off the main entrance.



Saturday morning, we will be honored to have the fine men of Central Yavapai Fire & Medical Pipes and Drum Corp. They will be playing prior to opening, around 8:45 a.m.



Also, while supplies last, we have complimentary cupcakes, baked by Britt and Michael Flores of Peace & Love Baking Company. The cupcakes will be handed out by the 4-H girls of Lonesome Valley Wranglers 4 4-H Club.



The 40h Annual YCCA Home & Garden Show is the best ever, so don’t start your next project without YCCA. And to support the YCCA’s community partner; Yavapai Food Bank, please bring a non-perishable food donation to donate upon entry.



I have a new pair of shoes to support my 45-miles-plus of walking for the three days of the home show. Be sure to say hi when you see me there, and tune in to Hammer Time on Saturday morning, May 19, at 7 a.m. KQNA 1130 AM, 99.9 FM or 95.5 FM; we will be interviewing our vendors and the community.



YCCA, our members and the board of directors are excited to bring this event to the community and to personally meet so many of you that have called YCCA for assistance. We love being a part of this community! See you at the Home Show.