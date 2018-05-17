Warrant issued for Prescott man accused of fraudulently acting as a contractor

A warrant for the arrest of Mark Allen Whittington, 60, of Prescott, was issued on Mon., May 14, by the Prescott Justice Court and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (AZ ROC) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

The warrant stems from five separate incidents investigated by the AZ ROC since 2016. The cases were then submitted to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office (YCAO) for charging.

YCAO filed its charges and in total, Whittington – under the business name End Result Remodeling – faces 11 counts to include one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, a class 2 felony; one count of forgery, a class 4 felony; four counts of theft, a class 2 felony; three counts of contracting without a license, a class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of advertising without a contractor’s license, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Whittington is described as a 6 foot tall, 260 pound white man with brown eyes and brown hair and was known to be residing in Prescott.

Any member of the public with information as to the whereabouts of Whittington is asked to contact local law enforcement.

If any member of the public is a home or property owner and believes they may be a victim in an unlicensed contracting project, they are encouraged to file a complaint with the ROC.

Information provided by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors