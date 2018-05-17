Eagles’ Andrews misses cut at NAIA Nationals after 3rd round

By Doug Cook

    • SILVIS, Illinois — Embry-Riddle’s Matt Andrews missed the final cut at the four-round NAIA National Championships Thursday night, falling 14 spots and into a five-way tie for 68th after firing a 75 (+4) in the third round.

    Andrews, a senior, ended the tournament at +9 overall (76-71-75 – 222). He finished 19 strokes back of frontrunner S.M. Lee of Dalton State, who owns a –10 (69-68-66 – 203) and is one of 94 golfers who advanced to today’s final round.

