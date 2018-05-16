Pet of the Week: Getty

Hi, my name is Getty. I am an approximately 7-year-old Pit Bull mix. The shelter staff report that I love playing with toys and chasing balls. I walk nicely on a leash and am always up for an adventure. I am good around cats, but not other dogs. I came to the shelter with one eye missing due to being attacked by a dog. I would thrive in an active home where I am the only dog. If you would like to meet me, please stop by the shelter at 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.