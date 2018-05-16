Fire south of Walker causes limited evacuations

UPDATE

It is expected that all evacuations will be lifted by 3 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The number of firefighting resources on scene have been gradually reduced as crews have gotten a better handle on the fire. No other homes aside from the first were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

A wildfire near Walker has led to an evacuation notice for residents located off of Bluff Road east of Poachers Way in Walker.

Residents in that area are in significant danger if they do not evacuate, said Marcie Slay, Public Information Officer with Yavapai County Emergency Management. Shelter has been set up at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, in Prescott.

Residents in the area North of Comstock Mine Road and East of Walker Road should also be set to evacuate if needed. It’s recommended they pack emergency items in the event a mandatory evacuation notice is issued.

The fire - which crews began responding to at about 10:30 a.m. - was at about 2 acres as of 11:40 a.m. It's located on private land, so the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is heading up the operation. Prescott National Forest crews and local fire personnel have a hand line around the fire and reported about 25 percent containment as of 11:40. One home has burned and preliminary information indicates the area around the home is where the fire originated, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The official name for the wildfire is the Bluff Fire.

The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.

