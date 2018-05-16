CVUSD Student of the Week: Jeremy Winter

Jeremy has been a joy to have in class this year as he is always full of energy and makes me smile. In the classroom, he has worked hard on his penmanship this year and has made many friends. Outside of the classroom, he enjoys playing on one of Chino Valley’s Little League teams after school as well as “mutton busting” on the weekends. He lights up with excitement when he tells me about the events and various awards he has won from them. He recently has become very interested in bull riding and tells me almost daily about his favorite bull riders. He is very fond of his family both immediate and extended. I have thoroughly enjoyed having Jeremy in my class this year and know he will do well as he proceeds to first grade this fall.