Cooking with Diane: Lebanese Green Beans with Tomatoes

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: May 16, 2018 5:55 a.m.

    • I was asked to do a vegetarian dish so here is one a friend of mine gave me that I think you will like. These spices are different than I have ever used with green beans, but it is really a delicious dish. I hope you’ll try it.

    photo

    “Lebanese Green Beans & Tomatoes”

    2 tablespoon olive oil

    2 tablespoons butter

    1 medium onion (diced)

    4 cups fresh green beans (cut in pieces)

    1 15 ounce can diced tomatoes

    1 15 ounce can tomato sauce

    2 tablespoons Lebanese Spice mix

    2 cups white wine

    “Lebanese Spice Mix”

    1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

    1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

    1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

    1/2 teaspoon black pepper

    1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

    Mix spice ingredients and store in air tight container.

    In a large skillet heat butter and olive oil and saute onion until soft. Stir in green beans , diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and spices. Simmer until beans are tender, stir frequently. As the beans simmer, add 1/2 cup of wine at a time stirring well. Serve over rice.

    More like this story




    MOST READ
    Homicidal Poiseoning