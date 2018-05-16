Ask the Contractor: Home and Garden Show set for this weekend in Prescott Valley

The 40th annual Yavapai County Contractors Association Home and Garden Show is finally here! The show opens Friday, May 18, and runs through Sunday, May 20, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

You won’t want to miss the great event.

Admission is free! The hours are Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Homeowners can meet with experts, receive professional advice and find everything needed for home improvement, remodeling, and decorating, landscaping, painting, pavers, spa relaxation, windows, HVAC and the list goes on as they say. Where else can you meet so many vendors under one roof?

The YCCA Home and Garden Show has a wide variety of exhibits with merchandise, product demonstrations, and interior and exterior vignettes. With a combination of new products and expert advice from the pros, the YCCA Home and Garden Show inspires homeowners with countless ideas on enhancing their home’s comfort and functionality, as well as its aesthetic appeal and overall value.

At our home show we strive to provide consumers with an innovative marketplace where they can shop with confidence, compare prices, find the latest in technology and one-of-a-kind items, and get inspired to create their dream homes.

“We expect this will be the best show we ever had,” said Sandy Griffis, Executive Director of YCCA. “Our home show is a great place to pick up knowledge and meet people you need to get the job done.” We love bringing the community together with our local industry partners.”

As Yavapai County grows, the importance of the Yavapai County Contractors Association becomes even more prevalent. We take our responsibility very seriously. Our contractors are licensed, reputable companies and we refer gladly.

Please call our office at 928-778-0040 with any questions.

The mission of the Yavapai County Contractors Association is: to properly manager a construction industry association that transfers and promotes education, safety, political action, services and networking for the benefit of its members and the communities of Yavapai County.

There is a large contingency of outdoor vendors from all-terrain vehicles, tree trimmers/climbing companies, decorative rock, local nursey representatives, our favorite YEI team, spas, equipment dealers, Tuff Shed and ARMOUR K9 Protection dogs. For the second year our local jurisdictional representatives from the City of Prescott, Town of Prescott Valley, Yavapai County and Town of Chino Valley will be with us. Bring your questions.

As newbies to the home show we have Rafter Eleven, our very own Dawn Wasowicz, bringing her talents for aged balsamic vinegars, flavored olive oils and terrific wines. Come for a tasting and meet Dawn. The Rafter Eleven booth is in the concourse by the main entrance. Plan to meet Dana Weary of Weary Chiropractic and Precision Fitness – want to know about the Bod Pod and body fat – now is your chance. Meet Dana and see the Bob Pod, they are in booth 26. The team from JT’s septic is with us so bring those septic questions. You can meet JT’s, they are in booth 99-100. Healthy Water – we have it at the home show – Ultra Water Bar – booth 8. Sample, taste and find out about quality water. Need bedspreads, draperies we have it at the home show. Meet the lovely Jana Bridges with Blind Brothers Arizona, booth 133-134.

We also have a large number of political candidates with us. Please stop by and take this opportunity to personally meet the folks that want to represent you and Yavapai County. They are all located in the Concourse off the main entrance.

Saturday morning we are honored to have with us Central Yavapai Fire & Medical Pipes and Drum Corp. They will be playing prior to opening around 8:45 – this is an honor and you do not want to miss these fine men.

Also, while supplies last, we have complimentary cupcakes baked by Britt and Michael Flores of Peace & Love Baking Company. The cupcakes will be handed out by our local 4-H girls of Lonesome Valley Wranglers 4 4-H Club.

Don’t miss the 40th annual YCCA Home and Garden Show - it is the best ever and don’t start your next project without YCCA! To support our community partner; Yavapai Food Bank, YCCA asks that you bring a non-perishable food donation to donate upon entry.



I have a new pair of shoes to support my 45 miles plus of walking for the three days. Be sure to say hi and tune in to Hammer Time at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 19, on KQNA 1130 AM, 99.9 FM or 95.5 FM, we will be interviewing our vendors and the community. It will be fun.

YCCA, our members and the Board of Directors are totally excited to bring you this event and personally meet so many of you that have called YCCA for assistance. We love being a part of this community.

See you at the Home Show!