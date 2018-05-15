YCSO seeking whereabouts of teen/probationer

A 16-year-old girl named Rylee Krueger is being sought by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). She reportedly ran away from her home in the 3000 block of Highway 89 in Prescott sometime after 9 p.m. Thursday, May 10, according to a YCSO news release.

Krueger is on active probation and had removed her GPS device before leaving, deputies reported. The GPS unit was found in her bedroom. A warrant with nationwide extradition authorization has also been issued for her arrest.

Krueger was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in the fabric, white tennis shoes and a long sleeved top. She has been despondent in the past and there is concern for her welfare, deputies said. She also has several adult male friends she continues to associate with, which causes additional concern for her guardians.

Deputies checked a location in Paulden in the 25000 block of Robin Drive where an apparent boyfriend of Krueger’s resides. Deputies confirmed Krueger had just been there and left on foot with her boyfriend after hearing deputies were searching for her.

The next day, deputies were able to speak with the boyfriend who claimed she had since left the area headed for Phoenix, possibly in a red Honda Civic. Deputies continue to follow-up with leads in this case. A probation warrant for Krueger is in progress, deputies said. Krueger also has family in the Verde Valley area.

“Family and friends simply want to make sure Rylee is safe and encourage her to make contact,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Anyone with information regarding Krueger’s location are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 928-771-3260 and refer to case 18-017035.