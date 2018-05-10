‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Letter carriers’ food drive is Saturday

In the 26th annual letter carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive — to be held Saturday, May 12 — America’s letter carriers will again join thousands of volunteers throughout the nation to provide food for millions of struggling American families.

“At least six days a week, letter carriers see first-hand the needs of the communities they work in,” said Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, a union. “We’re privileged to be able to help those in need while leading an effort that brings out the best in so many Americans.”

Last year, the drive brought in more than 71 million pounds of non-perishable food, collected in more than 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to NALC.

Of that total, the Prescott branch collected 38,000 pounds of food, according to the NALC.

The donated food stays in the local community where it is collected and is delivered to community food banks, pantries and shelters, providing families in need with a lifeline of basic nutrition, according to the NALC.

According to Postal Service spokeswoman Susan Wright, the annual food drives mean “local food banks will have much-needed supplies entering the summer months, when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.”

Sharon Brown, of Arizona’s Apache Junction Food Bank, agreed that the timing of the food drive, just before schools let out for the summer, is critical.

“With kids out of school and the departure of our winter guests, our food needs increase greatly during the summer months,” Brown said. “Without school-supported programs, our clients’ food budgets are stretched to the breaking point.”

And Jason Schaff, of Santa Clarita, California’s Valley Food Pantry, said, “Without the letter carriers’ food drive, it would be very difficult for the food pantry to have enough food throughout the year.”

Melody Wattenbarger, of the Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, New Mexico, told the Journal, postal customers’ “generosity will help us prepare for the busy summer months, when hunger is at its highest.”

Acclaimed actor Edward James Olmos (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Stand and Deliver”) is once again this year serving as the national food drive’s celebrity spokesman.

And “Family Circus” cartoonist Jeff Keane again this year has provided artwork to promote the food drive. In today’s Daily Courier, Keane’s cartoon promoting the food drive appears on Page 8A.

By now, postcards announcing the food drive have already been delivered to every residential mailbox in the country, with USPS generously donating use of its G-10 postage permit for the mailing of postcards.

To participate in this year’s collection, postal patrons should by 9 a.m. Saturday place their non-perishable food donations at the location where they receive their mail.

Since 1993, the food drive has been held each year on the second Saturday in May, a day that frequently falls before another special day, Mother’s Day.

“It’s like we are mothering the community by helping provide food,” Tulsa, Oklahoma, letter carrier Teri Light told Tulsa World. “It’s so neat to see people give, and sometimes the people that don’t have very much give the most.”

But the food drive places special demands on postal workers.

Wyatt Thompson, a letter carrier in Asheboro, North Carolina, wrote, “It is definitely the most demanding day of the year for all carriers.”

According to Postmaster Rob Gross of Alpena, Michigan, postal workers donate their after-hours time to the food drive. “Even the carriers, they go out and stay after work on their own time,” he said.

Rolando praised the letter carriers efforts, along with their families and many other volunteers for making the annual drive a success. Partners in the effort include the U.S. Postal Service, the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, Valpak Direct Marketing Systems, United Way Worldwide and its local United Ways, AARP Foundation and Valassis.

Gratitude for the food drive has been expressed by communities throughout the nation.

“As the mail trucks arrived at the post office filled with food items, the letter carriers expressed how they were happy to be involved in making a difference,” United Way of Greater Lima’s Carol Braden-Clarke told the Englewood, Ohio, Independent.

“It really helps us get through the year,” Store House Community Food Pantry’s Charles Calhoun told The Vicksburg, Mississippi, Post. “It is a real good thing they do for us here.”

A Brownie Girl Scout, Sarah Demar, who volunteered for the food drive last year, told Waukesha, Wisconsin’s Lake Country Now, “It was fun, and it felt good to help out because I could really imagine how people who don’t have enough food must feel.”

For 76-year-old Killeen, Texas, food drive volunteer Newman Bryant, the letter carriers’ annual food drive demonstrates how mportant the Postal Service’s universal delivery network remains, even in the digital age.

“The letter carriers are the real heroes,” Bryant told the Killeen Daily Herald, “and if we do away with post offices, then this wouldn’t happen anymore.”

— Information provided by the National Association of Letter Carriers