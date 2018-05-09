Pet of the Week: Jack

We are happy to introduce Jack who is available for adoption. Jack is about 4 and half years old. He is a beautiful brindle boxer/pit bull mix. Jack would be a fantastic hiking buddy. He is full of energy and ready to go to a forever home. We are not sure how Jack is with other dogs but believe he might be dog selective. Not sure he would be good with cats. Jack needs an active home but will make a great cuddle buddy. He is a wonderful dog and is housetrained. Please stop by and meet him!

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, can be reached by calling 928-636-4223, ext. 7.