Expired conditional use permit could be renewed

Mitchell McGee could continue legally operating and maintain his well-drilling business if a conditional use permit is approved following the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission forwarding it to the Town Council.

The property, at 784 N. Road 1 East, is about 45 acres, and the land-use designation is single family residence, said Alex Lerma, the town’s associate planner at the Tuesday, May 1 P&Z meeting.

McGee’s property includes a 5,000-square-foot workshop where vehicles and drills are maintained, Lerma said.

Back in 1996, McGee’s father, Daniel McGee, applied for a zone change that is equivalent to today’s commercial light zoning district, Lerma said.

“Even though surrounding property owners were in favor of the request, the commission expressed reservations regarding potential future uses of the property,” he said. “Once the rezoning was in place, meaning that the CM-1 zoning might have a great impact on the surrounding properties at that time, legal counsel requested McGee apply for the conditional use permit.”

The conditional use permit was supposed to be renewed within a five-year period, but that never happened, he said. And when the business was transferred from Daniel McGee to Mitchell McGee, the younger McGee was unaware that the conditional use permit had expired, Lerma said. The business has been running in that location since 1996 and has not incurred any violations, he said.

Ruth Mayday, representing Mitchell McGee, said that when the conditional use permit expired in 2001, nobody noticed.

“So when Mitch came in to apply to do some other work on the property, it came to everyone’s attention that this conditional use permit had lapsed,” Mayday said, adding that he “immediately took action to rectify the situation.”

The commission unanimously approved forwarding the request for the renewal to the Chino Valley Town Council.