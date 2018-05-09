Equestrian Park puts on inaugural ‘Big Q’ event

The Chino Valley Equestrian Association is hosting its inaugural “The Big Q,” with the hope that it will become an annual event, organizers say.

Originally, the event was intended as a barbecue competition, said the co-organizer for The Big Q, Mike Tickle. However, he said, he and his co-organizer, Jean McFadzen, discovered that barbecue competitions are a big undertaking.

“We kind of switched gears a little bit,” he said. “Now we’re bringing out food vendors that do barbecue and do meat; the goal is to make this successful and to do it every year, to make it an annual event and, if we can, to build it into a big barbecue.”

Set for 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Chino Valley Equestrian Park, 2208 Equestrian Way, The Big Q is a fundraiser for the park. The event will include the Prescott Regulators and their Shady Ladies, as well as horse dancing, a saddle-making demonstrations, trick roping, music by the Alter-Ego Band, and raffles. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth ages 13-18 and free for children younger than 12.

While The Big Q is the park’s first effort at a community event, McFadzen said she hopes to raise a couple thousand dollars from the event. However, she acknowledged, that might not happen the first time around.

“It’s more important for us for the community to know that we’re out there,” McFadzen said. “That we’re supporting them.”

Danielle Feller, president of the Equestrian Association, said the event will let people see how good the Equestrian Park arena has become and that it’s being put to good use, Feller said.

Should The Big Q be a success and bring in a variety of people from the community, even those who aren’t horse people, it could open the door to more events the park, Feller said.

“The thing is, if we bring people that are not horse people, we can accommodate car shows,” she said. “We can make things happen. If we want to do music concerts, anything that we want to do. We’ve got the room for it.”

For more information, call 928-636-3242 or visit www.cvequestrianpark.com.