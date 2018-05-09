Cooking with Diane: Tropical Coconut Tartlets

Sweet, creamy and delicious, these tropical tarts will make a great dessert to serve for your Mother’s Day get -togethers.

Happy eating and happy Mother’s Day!

1 pie crust

1 can Eagle Brand milk

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 8 ounce can crushed pineapple (drained)

3/4 cup flaked coconut (divide put aside 2 tablespoons)

1 cup whipped topping

Cut pie dough into six pieces. Roll each piece and press into greased muffin pan. Prick sides and bottom of each and bake at 425 8-10 minutes. Let cool. In a bowl, mix together Eagle Brand milk, lime juice, drained pineapple, and coconut. Then fold in whipped topping. Top with remaining coconut. Chill two hours.