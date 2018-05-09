Chino Valley in Briefly: Spring Fling Yard Sale set for May 12

Spring Fling Yard Sale set for May 12

The annual Spring Fling Yard Sale for the Chino Valley Community Church will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the church, which is at Highway 89 and Road 3 North in Chino Valley (across the street from McDonald’s).

New and gently used items, handcrafted items and baked goods will be sold. There will also be a raffle and food truck. The cost to reserve space to sell items is $15. To reserve a space, call 928-636-4184.

Chino Valley Cougars continue signups

Registration is ongoing for the upcoming season of football and cheerleading with the Chino Valley Cougars. Payment plans are available through http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/cvyfc. Coaches, sponsors and a fundraising coordinator are still needed.

Smiles (and laughs) help Special Olympics

Spend an evening with comedian Mark Cordes as you examine the ups and downs of dating, relationships, marriage, divorce and all the other aspects of this crazy thing we call life. He is known as The Spouse Whisperer and he educates his audiences on the do’s and don’ts of relationships.

More information is available at the website www.markcordes.com. The show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Show tickets are $25, and tax-deductible sponsorships are available. All proceeds will benefit area Special Olympics.

Republican Women give out scholarships

Republican Women of Prescott (RWOP) are awarding $16,000 in scholarships to 12 seniors graduating from high schools within the Quad Cities. Applicants were judged on transcripts, outside activities, their 500-word essay, letters of recommendation written on their behalf and a 20-minute interview by the RWOP Scholarship Committee.

Funding for the scholarships came from the proceeds of RWOP fundraisers and from two endowments from members.



Winners include five from Prescott High School: Grace Barrett, Abigail Chartier, Charles Hicks, Kody Jones and Rhodes Award winner, Braden Lopez.

Bradshaw Mountain High had two winners: Jacquelyn Bassford and Sarah Nisse.

AZ Agribusiness & Equine Center also had two winners: Kateri Wrublik and Kuebler Award winner Bridget Koehl.

Bagdad High School’s winner is Bethany Loveall. Dayna Burns, who is home schooled, is also a recipient of a RWOP award.

Scholarships will be awarded at the RWOP luncheon at the Prescott Resort on May 15. Announcements of the awards will be given at the various high schools with presentations by individuals of the RWOP Scholarship Committee.

All of the recipients are invited to participate in a student forum at Las Fuentes from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 18. Friends, families and public are encouraged to attend.

Farley for Governor event is May 11

Team Farley is hosting coffee and donuts with the candidate in support of state Sen. Steve Farley for Governor, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 11, at 1555 Iron Springs Road, Prescott.

The price to attend the event is $35 for each ticket and donations can be made in the amount of $100 friend, $250 sponsor or $500 host. RSVP to Pasquale at Pasquale@FarleyForarizona.com.

Tickets on sale for Jay Leno performance

Yavapai College has launched its Golden Anniversary celebration with one of the best emcees in the history of show business. Beloved comedian, Mark Twain Prize-winner and longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno performs Saturday night, Aug. 25, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 14, for this one-of-a-kind, one-night-only YCPAC Celebrity Performance.

Widely acclaimed as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno has spun his biting wit and sly affability into a landmark career in stand-up comedy and a genre-defining reign as the Number One host in late night television.

Leno’s late night television ratings domination included more than two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the course of 19 years. In the process, he has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy for “Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” has also taken home the trophy for “Favorite Late Night Show” in the annual TV Guide Awards determined by voting viewers, and he was recently installed in the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame.

The recipient of many honors — including Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Award, a People’s Choice Award, and his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame — Leno has not slowed down post-Tonight Show. He has, instead, expanded a career that now includes philanthropy, children’s books, producing and hosting the car-enthusiast program “Jay Leno’s Garage” and making more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally each year.

His local performance will be the centerpiece of an Aug. 24-25 weekend that commemorates Yavapai College’s very first classes, offered in the autumn of 1968. Weekend events will include a block party, a fun run and a host of entertaining and educational events on the Prescott Campus. Then, YC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will expand county-wide with carnivals, trade fairs, live music and specialized events at each of YC’s campuses and learning centers through early November.

Tickets for Jay Leno start at $69, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. For reservations or more information, contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free).

Town to erect Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree

The purpose of the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree is to recognize and support current Chino Valley Town Council members and family members; town employees, their spouses or close family members; and other individuals living in the Chino Valley community/area who are currently serving full-time active duty in the military and are deployed; and individuals in the Reserves or National Guard who are currently deployed.

A yellow ribbon in recognition of each deployed individual will be displayed on a tree inside Chino Valley Town Hall. The public is welcome to visit the display during hours that Town Hall is open to the public. Each yellow ribbon will indicate the individual’s name, rank and military branch.

The yellow ribbon will be on display for six months. Ribbons will then be removed and stored for one year. Contact the Town Manager’s Office to pick up the ribbon.

To participate, complete the application form, Town of Chino Valley’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree, providing information about the individual who is deployed. Application forms are available at Chino Valley Town Hall, Chino Valley Senior Center, Library, Human Resources, or the application can be completed online at the Town of Chino Valley website, www.chinoaz.net.



Submit the completed application form to the Chino Valley Town Manager’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323, or submit online through the Town of Chino Valley website.

Applications for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree will be available and accepted starting May 1.

Paulden library book sale May 11-12

Friends of the Paulden Public Library, a 501(c)3 organization, will be holding a Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at 25985 Hooty Lane, Paulden.

From Highway 89 in Paulden, take Big Chino Road west to Hooty Lane. Follow the signs. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Paulden Public Library.

Talk’s focus is Big Chino impact on Verde

Groundwater pumping, both past and future, in Big Chino Valley threatens the Big Chino Valley, one of the most beautiful sections of the Verde River, from its headwaters springs east of Paulden through Perkinsville, about 24 river miles downstream. Similarly, year-round flow of the Verde River and the vibrant riparian corridor that it supports in the Verde Valley is threatened by the combination of Big Chino pumping plus past and future pumping in the Verde Valley.

Retired USGS geologist Edward W. Wolfe, Ph.D., will discuss the working of this linked groundwater-surface water system during his discussion, “Big Chino Groundwater: Essential Source of Upper Verde River Streamflow” at the Saturday, May 12, meeting of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG). The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Wolfe spent his career with the U.S. Geological Survey. Over nearly 40 years, he worked with the USGS in western Kentucky, northern California, northern Arizona, Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest, the Philippines, and the Moon (from a distance, during the Apollo Program).

Wolfe is a CWAG board member, former chairman of the Verde Watershed Association, former chairman of the Verde River Basin Partnership’s Technical Advisory Group, and former chairman of the Verde River Basin Partnership’s Board of Directors.

For more information, call 928-445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org or visit www.cwagaz.org.

Annual club’s plant sale is May 19

The annual plant sale for the Antelope Garden Club will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Chino Valley Community Church, Highway 89 and Road 3 North in Chino Valley (across the street from McDonald’s). Annuals, vegetables, perennials and shrubs will be sold. There will also be a raffle for a truckload of Wilby’s compost and other items.

Cancer Society seeks Relay For Life signups

The American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of the Quad Cities starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the Town of Prescott Valley Civic Center lawns. Be part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival.

The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.



Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness. Money raised supports the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo.

To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/quadcitiesaz or contact Kristi Jones at kristikay@cableone.net or via phone at 928-710-1021.

Cleanup in Paulden this month

District 4 Supervisor Craig Brown and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in the Paulden area. The cleanup will be at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N. Marblehead Ave., and open to Yavapai County residents at no charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. continuing May 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.

Accepted items: Household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, NiCad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Chino Valley seeks volunteer applicants

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to: Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, fax 928-636-2144 or vnipper@chinoaz.net.

NACOG fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

Candidate packets are available at Town Hall

The Town of Chino Valley has its primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, and its general election for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The town’s elected offices open for candidacy are the following: mayor, which has a two-year term; one council position with a two-year term; and three council positions with four-year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for any of these offices must be able to register to vote, must be 18 or older, live within the town limits of Chino Valley, and have resided within the town for one year.

Candidate packets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, by appointment with Town Clerk Jami Lewis. Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 30, to file the necessary papers with Lewis, who can be reached at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052.