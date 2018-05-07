Yavapai County ballot box locations listed; votes on jail tax extension due May 15

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman has announced Yavapai County has 10 conveniently located ballot drop boxes. Currently, mail-in ballots are out for the Jail District Sales Tax extension.

Every time you use a ballot drop box you save Yavapai County about 54 cents in tax dollars. Yavapai County saved $4,617 just from the Nov. 7, 2017, election due to ballot drop box usage, according to a news release.

And, do not mail your ballot after Wednesday, May 9, as it may not arrive in time, Hoffman said. All ballots must be returned to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office or to a ballot drop box location listed below no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 15. Postmarks are not accepted and late ballots will not be tabulated.

• Camp Verde Town Hall, 473 S. Main St.

• Camp Verde Yavapai-Apache Nation Community Center, 3462 Smith Ave.

• Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89

• Clarkdale Town Hall, 39 N. 9th St.

• Cottonwood County Administration Building, 10 S. 6th St.

• Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 69

• Jerome Town Hall, 600 Clark St.

• Prescott County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St.

• Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle

• Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive

Ballots were mailed to all eligible voters the week of April 23, 2018, through the U.S. Postal Service. Please call 928-771-3248 if you have not received your ballot.

Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

