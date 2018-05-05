More, more cyclists grind it out in 5th Chino Grinder

The fifth annual Chino Grinder saw 330 cyclists hit the gravel roads in Chino Valley Saturday morning, where they picked their poison in distances ranging from 115 miles down to 25 miles.

The event had riders from as far away as Iceland take part in what is becoming the premier Northern Arizona Gravel Race, which started in 2013 and has doubled its racer numbers — growing from 180 in the first year.

With almost half of the riders choosing to go the full 115 miles from the Chino Valley Community Center up to White Horse Lake, just south of Williams, the field was stacked with talent.

Perfect weather this year helped add to the growth, according to Craig Swetel of Arizona Gravel Rides.

Top results from the all the distances:

115 Miles

1) Taylor Lideen of Phoenix — 5:55:27

2) David Tinker Juarez of Whittier, California

3) Drew Miller of Flagstaff

11) Allison Tetrick from Petaluma, California (top female)

Local notables:

41) Jeff Hemperly finished as the Arizona State Single Speed Champion

62 Miles

1) Jimmy Railey of Tucson — 3:24:11

2) Bret Carter of Phoenix

Chris Koto of Tucson

12) Rachel Lamb of Tucson (top female)

Local notables:

7) Chad Steverson of Prescott

9) Steve Thomas of Prescott Valley

44 Miles

1) Dennis Bree of Phoenix — 2:39:25

Joshua Lawton from Chandler

David Hardy of Prescott

8) Beata George from Scottsdale (top female)

Local notables:

5) Todd Hachmann from Prescott



6) Bill Fanelli from Prescott

18) Pamela Bettis from Prescott

25 Miles

1) Gary Stewart of Hesperia, California — 1:30:35

Jamie Brooks from Phoenix (top female)

John McCarrell from Tucson

Local Notables:

5) Eldon Coats from Paulden

6) Tony Harwood from Prescott