Bagdad softball upsets 2-time defending state champ Ray in semis

Sultans to face Superior for title Monday in Tempe

PHOENIX — Seven years after winning its third 1A state championship, Bagdad’s softball program is back in the title game.

On Saturday afternoon at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, the third-ranked Sultans upset two-time defending state champion and second-seeded Ray, 6-2, in the semifinals to advance to the championship contest against No. 1 Superior.

First pitch for the title game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, at Arizona State University’s Farrington Softball Stadium, 510 S. Athletes Place, Tempe. Bagdad has won state championships in 1991, 1993 and 2011. Superior has been state runner-up in each of the past two years (2016, 2017).

First-year Bagdad coach Dalton Mills, who has taken a reprieve from coaching the varsity baseball team to coach softball, said he worked hard to motivate his girls going into the Ray showdown. Ray beat Bagdad, 9-4, earlier this season.

That may have been enough.

“We’ve been talking a lot about being the hunters, and they’re kind of overlooking us,” Mills said. “At the time of that regular-season loss to Ray this season, we hadn’t settled into our roles yet; how we are as a team. We were still trying to figure some things out. I’ve been preaching all week about us taking care of ourselves and having good at-bats, and also being aggressive, and good things will happen.”

Bagdad (16-3 overall record in power-point games) played tough defense and had some timely hits Saturday. The Sultans led 1-0 in the first inning and tacked on another run in the third before plating four runs in the fifth for a 6-0 edge. Bagdad junior pitcher Sadie Guthrie got the win, allowing two runs on three hits late in the game. Guthrie had three strikeouts.

Senior Bethany Loveall and Guthrie each went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to pace the Sultans’ offense. Ray committed four fielding errors.

In 2017, Superior beat Bagdad 8-2 in the state quarterfinals. Will Monday’s clash see a different result? “We’ve got to come with energy and focus, and see what happens,” Mills said. “The girls are really excited about playing again on Monday.”

1A STATE BASEBALL

No. 1 Bagdad 4, No. 8 Valley Union 0

The 1A top-ranked Bagdad baseball team advanced to the state semifinals after shutting out eighth-seeded Valley Union Saturday at Goodyear Baseball Complex.

Senior pitcher Israel Loveall tossed a complete-game two-hitter, tallying a whopping 14 strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, Loveall went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer. Tony Ventura (2 for 3) and Rio Delgado (2 for 3) aided in the effort.

The Sultans (18-0 overall record in power-point games) face fifth-seeded Williams at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Goodyear Baseball Complex’s Indians field No. 5 in the semifinals. If Bagdad wins, it would battle the winner of the No. 2 Superior-No. 6 Ray semifinal in the championship game at 4 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

3A STATE BASEBALL

No. 2 Casteel 4, No. 7 Chino Valley 3

SURPRISE — Chino Valley’s thrilling 2018 season ended in the 3A state quarterfinals Saturday at Surprise Sports Complex after Casteel hit a walk-off home run in the seventh inning to advance to the semis next weekend.

Cougars junior southpaw Abdiel Sanchez pitched admirably in this one, going the distance in a tight game. Chino Valley trailed 1-0 in the first inning before knotting it at 1-1 in the third. Casteel plated two runs in the fourth for a 3-1 lead, and it stayed that way until the Cougars tied it at 3-3 in the top of the seventh.

“His pitch count was not great after the first inning, but then he just settled down and he found a groove,” Chino Valley coach Mark Middleton said of Sanchez. “Against a team [in Casteel] that’s going to be in the 5A next year, and then the 6A the following year, it tells you that it’s nothing to hang our heads down about. I’m so proud of these guys.”

This spring, the Cougars (15-4 overall record in power-point games) recorded five come-from-behind wins and played well as a team, Middleton added. They were riding an eight-game winning streak going into Saturday’s contest.

“We were a little flat [Saturday] coming out, but we didn’t give up; we kept going,” Middleton said. “The level of pride that I’m their coach… they’re such a bunch of great guys, and I just loved being with them all year.”