Amber Alert: Two children abducted from Tucson

Tucson, Ariz. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children abducted by their parents from Tucson.
According to police, the parents tased and duct-taped a child case worker to a tree during a supervised visit.
The suspects were last seen in Tucson in a 1996 green Toyota Camry, Arizona license plate BKH8427.
Police say the parents took 5-year-old Luis Ramirez Jr. and 6-month-old Kahmila Ramirez during the supervised visit at a public park.
The father, Luis Ramirez, was last seen wearing a red and white striped polo and blue jeans.
The mother, Andrea Ramirez, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Her hair was in a bun.
Five-year-old Luis Ramirez Jr. was wearing a grey polo and khaki shorts.
Six-Month old Khamilia Ramires was wearing a onesie with yellow ruffles.
Passersby at the Tucson park discovered the case worker about 45 minutes after the assault.
Anyone with information about this case should call 911.
