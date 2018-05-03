Yavapai College President Wills announces retirement

Dr. Penny Wills has announced she will be retiring as president of Yavapai College effective Dec. 31, 2018.

“This was one of the most difficult decisions of my career,” Wills said. “I love this college, our students, staff, faculty and community, but would like to spend more time with my husband, family and friends. It has been an honor to serve, mentor and inspire so many in my career.”



Wills became the ninth president of Yavapai College in 2011. She came to Arizona from Northeast Iowa Community College, where she served as president for seven years.



“I have tremendous respect for Dr. Wills and what she has done to make Yavapai College a better place for our students of all ages to learn, grow and explore their possibilities,” said Yavapai College District Governing Board Member Dr. Patricia McCarver. “Her strength and leadership has been a major asset for the college and the county. She will be missed.”

In addition to her role as Yavapai College’s President, Wills serves on several economic development committees, including the Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation and the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization.

“Wow, Dr. Wills has done so much in our community, it is difficult to see her go,” said Mike Paredes, Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation’s executive director. “It is because of her leadership and vision that Yavapai College works so closely with communities within the county. She has pushed her staff to be proactive as it relates to economic and community development initiatives.” Over the next 30 days, the Yavapai College District Governing Board will develop and articulate to the community a process including a timeline to replace Dr. Wills.

Information provided by Yavapai College