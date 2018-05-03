Letter: Teacher pay

Editor:

In the Tuesday, May 1 edition of The Daily Courier, Whitney Williams advocated for better wages for teachers. She stated that she works 180 days per year, 8 hours per day, or 1,440 hours per year. According to my calculator, this is 640 hours less than a full-time employee working 40 hours per week or 2,080 hours per year.

According to an analysis by the Arizona School Boards Association published in January, the median teacher pay in Arizona in 2018 is $46,949 or $32.60 per hour. Being the “median” wage, I would assume that means newly hired teachers earn less while seasoned teachers earn more. If you would extrapolate the $32.60 hourly wage to a full-time employee, the wage would be the equivalent of $67,815 or $47.09 per hour. I do understand that while teachers work longer doing things outside of the classroom, other salaried professional positions have the same situations.

While I agree that buildings need updating, books being brought up to the current standard, etc. and other needed improvements, I just wanted to point out that while teachers don’t look at their positions being “part time” what else can you call it if they are not working the normal 40 hours per week, 52 weeks a year? Are they mandating the same yearly salary per weekly hours even they work less?

Terry Hemmen

Chino Valley