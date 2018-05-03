Letter: Appreciate the support

Editor:

We, as a group of Prescott Unified School District teachers and staff, would first like to thank our community for its support. We are truly grateful. On behalf of the Prescott community and Prescott’s children, we want to seize this opportunity to do all we can for the families we serve. We hope to stand arm in arm with our colleagues across Arizona. Our mission is to reinstate the student funding that our state has not restored. Your children deserve smaller class sizes and the best possible resources available.

We want to be the voice for your children, stand up for them, and represent their needs to the state. We appreciate the support our community has shown and hope you continue to stand with us.

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

“There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long range risks of comfortable inaction.” — John F. Kennedy

Prescott residents: Karen Benson, Cari Cole, Sherry Mundinger, Carlie Litsey, Audrey Gonzales, Kathy Bishop, Dennis Goldsmith, Shelley Soifer, Janine Smith, RN, Marla Kayser, Carrie Farnsworth, Melanie Goldsmith, Barbara Foulk, Mary Walker and Shelly Helmken. Prescott Valley residents: Allison Alexander, Kristi Spengler, Joni Burriss, Emily Schumacher and Marilyn Minard. Chino Valley residents: Melissa Bates and Marcy Boone.