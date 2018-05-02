Stabbed mailbox statue draws attention

A “sculpture” of a stabbed mailbox was set up in the Safeway parking lot in Chino Valley early Saturday morning, April 28. On an anonymous tip, the Chino Valley Review responded before sunup Saturday. By that afternoon, it was gone from the location and Chino Valley Customer Service Supervisor JoAnn Brookins said someone had moved it and chained it to a “turn only” sign. On Monday, she said a Code Compliance officer confiscated the sculpture. Brookins said, had the “artist” been caught, there likely would not have been any charges or fines — for setting up a sculpture without a permit — in part, because it was on private property.