Roundabout horses OK after collision

Officers from the Chino Valley Police Department responded to a collision at the roundabout at Highway 89 and the Outer Loop Road Sunday, April 15, according to Chino Valley Police Department Public Information Officer Vincent Schaan. Officers found the vehicle’s license plate matched that of a stolen vehicle from Paulden, sought by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Schaan said. The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation on her injuries and booked by the Sheriff’s Office while DUI charges by the Chino Valley Police Department are pending, he said. There was ancillary damage but nothing major to the horses on the roundabout, Schaan said. On Monday, April 30, Vincente Landscaping from Prescott was doing work to fix the roundabout.