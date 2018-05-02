Rezoning to PAD on Perkinsville Road approved

The Chino Valley Town Council has approved rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential with a Planned Area Development (PAD) overlay, but there’s no building intended yet.

Prior to the Town Council’s approval, at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25, the Planning & Zoning Commission had placed several conditions on the project, including a pedestrian, multi-use trail, providing connectivity to Perkinsville Road, and perimeter landscaping along Perkinsville Road and Road 1 East, and a park with two picnic tables and a ramada.

The project is also required to work with Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury to establish a pull out for future public transportation. Council approved the rezoning with an additional condition of a crosswalk, as approved by Marbury.

The property was acquired a few years ago, and the owner was originally going to use it to cultivate medical marijuana, said Jason Sanks, the town’s director of Development Services.

“That business plan didn’t work out for whatever reason,” Sanks said. “The intention here is to take advantage of its site proximity to the Community Center, (highway) 89, not too far from Old Home Manor Industrial Park to propose a smaller lot subdivision.”

The subdivision is proposed to be 7,000 square feet with 159 lots at 3.6 units per acre, he said.

However, there has been no decision by the applicant on the specific type of housing, but it won’t be an age-restricted community, Sanks said.

The applicant is Lindsay Schube, a rezoning lawyer from Gammage & Burnham in Phoenix, who said said they talked to the town’s Planning and Zoning Department about not wanting to do a speculative rezoning.

“In this case, we had people look at it, and they didn’t know whether the town would approve a subdivision like this,” Schube said. “We took the onus to pay for all the rezoning and all the exhibits and all that.”

The plan also includes centralized open space and a trail in the central part of the project, intended for the residents, Sanks said.

The project’s proximity to Highway 89, the Community Center and the future industrial park means a future subdivision at that location will best serve the town, Sanks said.

“We’ve talked many, many times about needing workforce housing, not necessarily cheap or affordable housing, but perhaps somewhat more affordable than what you could buy in Mollie Rae,” he said. “This kind of fits the bill right in the middle and provides a housing choice, so that our young workers have a place where they can buy their first home.”