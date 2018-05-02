Police Department in good financial shape

Editor’s Note – This is the fifth in a series of articles examining the financial health of the Town of Chino Valley.

The Chino Valley Police Department is in good financial shape, working closely with the town’s financial department and Town Council so there is a good plan on how to proceed with projects and what the department needs each year, said Public Information Officer Vincent Schaan.

“We’ve been doing very well as far as prioritizing what we need because obviously there’s only so much money to go around,” Schaan said. “We prioritize public safety and then other projects second.”

Outside of personnel, which is the largest expense, the department’s budget is quite small, he said. Outside of paying employees and the contract with the Sheriff’s Office to provide dispatch, it’s at about $150,000, Schaan said. Not counting salaries it takes $6,000 per officer to run the department and that goes into things like bullets, cell phones, copy machines and paper, office supplies, and the water bill — which itself is $500, he said.

With the shooting range and in-house training, the department has been able to decrease its training budget as well, Schaan said.

The Chino Valley Police Department also receives donations from members of the community as well as grants it utilizes for various equipment, he said. Recently, the Chino Valley Elks Lodge donated money that it used for a ballistic shield and some handcuffs. Jeff Champ from Farmers Insurance did the same thing, Schaan said. There’s also grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that allowed for speed limit radar signs, he said.

“These are the things we feel are important, but it’s not really something we have to have in our budget, so we seek alternative funding out for that,” Schaan said. “We’ve been fairly successful getting some grants to do those things.”

If the Police Department had money it could use for anything it wanted, Schaan said it would acquire more space for the station. Currently, about one-third of the town’s staff is working in a tiny building and they’ve done of lot of thinking outside the box to do some remodeling in order to maximize space, he said.

Additionally, there are some long-term goals that they have been working with Finance Director Joe Duffy to accomplish in the next few year, Schaan said. Last year, they started working on a replacement schedule for the vehicles, he added.

“What happened in the past was money got real tight, it was like we’re just not going to be able to replace vehicles,” Schaan said. “We’re pretty much on track right now to start this replacement plan. If we budget a couple every year, we’ll never have that year where we’re doing eight things.”

The department also works closely with Development Services, he said. An incoming development means adding another officer so they don’t get behind the curve and crime spikes because a new person wasn’t added to accommodate for the rise in population, Schaan said.

The goal is to have the officer ready when the developments are completed which takes 16 to 18 months from starting the search for an officer to when they’re ready to go solo as one, he said.