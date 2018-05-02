Pet of the Week: Crumpet

Hey there, my name is Crumpet. I am a rescue dog. I am an approximately 3-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. I have wiggled my way into the shelter staffs’ hearts in such a short amount of time. They brag about how happy I am (despite currently having an ear infection), how quiet I am, and how loving I am. I can be a little picky about dogs but would probably be good with cats. I would love a family with kids to play with and snuggle up to. With my amazing personality, I will not be at the shelter long, so if you want to meet me, stop by soon!

Contact the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley, at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.