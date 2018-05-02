Heritage Middle School Cougar Archery team improves at Nationals

Brian James, head coach — along with assistant coaches Megan Yakovich and Natalie Latham — took 26 archers to a statewide competition at Ben Avery on Saturday, March 3.

The results: four archers — Hunter Hulburd, Emma Yakovich, Shawn Powell, and Cayden McMains —scored in the top 10 in the state of Arizona in their division.

The Heritage Middle School team also qualified by its total score, so the team was able to take 24 archers to Western Nationals in Utah to compete on Saturday, April 14.

The archers who competed as a team were the following: Hunter Hulburd, Emma Yakovich, Shawn Powell, Abi York, Haley Hamen-Easley, Vanessa Yeakle, Landon Smith, Andi Snedeker, Dallin Latham, Rhett Latham, Leilani Johnson, Anna Lowman, Austin Gray, Brandon Bunker, Julio Brown, Hunter James, Brianna James, Antonio Mckeown, Braddin Meyers, Ezekiel Spann, Jasmine Antone, Luke McLaughlin, Marshall Carcoba and Nate Schreiner.

Many practiced every weekday for two hours each day to prepare for the Nationals, some also practiced at home in addition to those practices at school, and the hard work paid off; they scored 100 points higher at Nationals than they did six weeks earlier at State.

They earned second place in 3D and second place in target.