Council votes to raise Aquatic Center fees

The Chino Valley Town Council voted unanimously to raise the entry fees for the town’s aquatic center at its meeting Tuesday, April 25, yet the fees will still be lower than those of surrounding municipalities, according to the town’s Community Services director, Scott Bruner.

“Since the Aquatic Center has opened, the town’s general fund has subsidized the operation of the facility each year,” Bruner said. “The subsidy average is about $150,000.”

And the last time the town raised its aquatic fees was in October 2012, he said.

Back in 2012, the minimum wage was $7.65 per hour, Bruner said. Last year, due to Proposition 206, the minimum wage increased to $10, and in January it went up again to $10.50, he said. The minimum wage will go up to $12 per hour by 2020 and as the minimum wage goes higher, it pushes the town’s subsidy higher. In order to keep town costs from increasing each year, the gradual rate increase is necessary, he said.

The fee increase will also help with capital repairs and improvements in the Aquatic Center, Bruner said. At a Town Council meeting in February, he said over the past few years, the town has replaced the center’s roof, the pool pump heater, the chlorine unit, the pool sweeper, and resurfaced the parking lot. In the next year, the pool’s slide needs to be resurfaced and painted as do the showers and offices, Bruner said.

The new rates, which go into effect Thursday, May 24, will keep the admission fee free for children ages 0-2. Admission will $3 for children ages 3-17, $4 for adults ages 18-54, $3 for seniors 55 and older, and $14 for families.

“With the fee increase, our projected loss this year will be $133,800 with a 25-cent increase every year until 2020,” Bruner said. “Even then, we’ll still be 25 cents cheaper than the nearest municipal pool facility.”

When the council members took up the measure, there were no comments during the public-comment period.

The Chino Valley Aquatic Center is located at 1615 N. Road 1 East. Call them at 928-636-9780.