COOKING WITH DIANE: Crispy Baked Panko Chicken

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: May 2, 2018 5:56 a.m.

    • Crispy Baked Panko Chicken

    1-pound package chicken tenders

    1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs

    2/3 cup buttermilk

    1 egg

    1 tablespoon smoked paprika

    1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

    1/2 teaspoon onion salt

    1/2 teaspoon black pepper

    In a bowl, beat egg and buttermilk together.

    In a second bowl, stir together Panko, onion salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika.

    Dredge chick in egg and buttermilk mixture, then roll in the Panko mixture.

    Line a cookie sheet with foil; place coated chicken on cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

    Enjoy!

    More like this story




    MOST READ