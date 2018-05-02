COOKING WITH DIANE: Crispy Baked Panko Chicken

Crispy Baked Panko Chicken
1-pound package chicken tenders
1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs
2/3 cup buttermilk
1 egg
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
In a bowl, beat egg and buttermilk together.
In a second bowl, stir together Panko, onion salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika.
Dredge chick in egg and buttermilk mixture, then roll in the Panko mixture.
Line a cookie sheet with foil; place coated chicken on cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
Enjoy!
