COOKING WITH DIANE: Crispy Baked Panko Chicken

Crispy Baked Panko Chicken

1-pound package chicken tenders

1 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs

2/3 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

In a bowl, beat egg and buttermilk together.

In a second bowl, stir together Panko, onion salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika.

Dredge chick in egg and buttermilk mixture, then roll in the Panko mixture.

Line a cookie sheet with foil; place coated chicken on cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

Enjoy!