Chino Valley Farmers Market to open for 11th season June 7

Each Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., beginning June 7, the Chino Valley Farmers Market (CVFM) will welcome customers for its 11th summer season.

Since 1997, the umbrella organization, Prescott Farmers Market (PFM), has operated markets of various sizes in several locations.

The Chino Valley Farmers Market will be held at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. CVFM will be open every Thursday from the beginning of June through the end of October.

“A farmers market is a unique place,” said JB Del Campo, PFM’s market manager. “It’s so much more than your regular grocery store. It’s a gathering place for delicious food grown, harvested, and cooked by our neighbors. When you buy foods at the market, you can trust that you’re buying it from the person who grew or made it. It’s great to know that my food comes from the same amazing place I like to call home.”

Each week at the market, customers can find a variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, eggs, grass-fed beef, pork and pickles. Local farmers grow a variety of vegetables throughout the season, including leeks, potatoes, beets, radishes, carrots, and more.

For more information, visit the website www.prescottfarmersmarket.org or call 928-713-1227.